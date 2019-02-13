'Breaking Bad' Movie: Everything to Know About the Reported Sequel

Aaron Paul is back in the lab.

New details have begun to emerge this week on theBreaking Bad sequel to follow up the gargantuan hit AMC show and its critically acclaimed prequel series, Better Call Saul.

The upcoming film, which was first reported late last year, is a sequel written by show creator Vince Gilligan, centered around Paul's character, Jesse Pinkman, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet, and several others, also say that in contrast with its two predecessors, the new film will air on Netflix prior to its run on AMC.

ET reached out to Netflix, who declined to comment the reports.

Little is known about the film itself, and last November, Walter White himself, Bryan Cranston, called into the Dan Patrick Show to admit he'd yet to even read the script.

"There's a question whether or not we would even see Walter White in this movie," the 62-year-old actor revealed. "I would absolutely [be in the movie], if Vince Gilligan asked me to do it. Sure, absolutely. He's a genius."

"It's a great story, and there's a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open," Cranston added. "This idea, from what I'm told, gets into those, at least a couple of the characters, who were not completed as far as their journey."

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Danny Trejo in November after the movie news broke, who said he'd also be game to reprise his character, drug runner Tortuga.

"That would be fun. That was a great [experience], the whole thing," Trejo shared. "We did the Tortuga part and it was accepted so well, they called me back and we did the backstory."

Watch the video below for more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Danny Trejo Says He Would Be Down to Reprise His Role in 'Breaking Bad' Movie (Exclusive)

'Breaking Bad' Movie in the Works From Show Creator Vince Gilligan

Go Behind-the-Scenes of All the 'Breaking Bad' Reunions on 'Better Call Saul' Season 3! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery