Danny Trejo is all in for a being a part of the upcoming Breaking Bad movie.

The 74-year-old iconic actor stopped by ET Live earlier this week, where he told ET's Denny Directo that it "would be fun" to reprise his role as Tortuga.

"That would be fun. That was a great [experience], the whole thing," Trejo shared. "We did the Tortuga part and it was accepted so well, they called me back and we did the back story."

Earlier this month, it was reported that the series' creator, Vince Gilligan, was working on a movie with ties to the show. Trejo portrayed the Juárez Cartel drug runner who worked for Juan Bolsa in two episodes of the hit AMC series, which ended after five seasons in 2013.

Trejo is also currently working on his El Rey Network series, Man at Arms: Art of War, which explores the most popular weapons from movies, TV shows and video games.

"Beside it being fun, it's also a history lesson," he said of his latest project. "A lot of kids have told me, 'Oh, you know what? I made a report on your show.' Because we studied different cultures, different weapons that have made a big difference in the art of war."

The actor also gave an update on Robert Rodriguez's highly-anticipated Machete Kills sequel, Machete Kills in Space.

"Robert is cooking up some unbelievable stuff right now," he teased. "It's amazing. We have to be holding on to somebody's guts, jumping out of a window."

