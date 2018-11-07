'Breaking Bad' Movie in the Works From Show Creator Vince Gilligan

After years of speculation, a Breaking Bad movie is on the way, according to multiple sources!

On Tuesday, New Mexico’s Film Office announced that a film project titled Greenbrier is headed into production this month. Reports have surfaced that this is creator Vince Gilligan’s followup to the Emmy-winning AMC series. But at this point, it’s not clear if the project will end up in theaters or on the small screen.

According to the film’s longline, it explores a man’s escape from kidnapping and his pursuit of freedom. This certainly mirrors Jesse Pinkman’s (Aaron Paul) position when the show came to an end in 2013. The last time viewers saw him, he was smiling through his tears while speeding away from the neo-Nazi compound where he had been a prisoner.

It’s anyone’s guess if and how Walter White (Bryan Cranston) will appear in the show, considering he died in the last moments of the final episode. However, both Paul and Cranston have expressed interest in reprising their roles from the acclaimed show.

The timing of this revelation is particularly interesting considering that just days prior, Andrew Lincoln bid farewell to his The Walking Deadcharacter Rick Grimes. AMC announced soon afterward that they are planning a film series centered on the police officer-turned-zombie killer.

In July, Gilligan inked a three-year overall deal with Sony TV, according to Variety, and this appears to be his first project under that agreement.

