ET’s Deidre Behar caught up with the 39-year-old actor at the junket of his upcoming film, Welcome Home, where he gave some clues about what fans can expect from his character in the HBO show’s third season.

“I haven't read any scripts, but we don't start 'til next March, I believe, March or April, but what they told me about the world and this person, it was very exciting,” he said.

After sharing that he “may or may not be” a host, the Breaking Bad alum struggled to find three words to describe his new character, lamenting, “Oh man! I don't know. I can't say anything!”

Eventually -- with the help of his Welcome Home co-star, Emily Ratajkowski -- he said his Westworld character brings “excitement, danger, suspense [and] honesty” to the show. “I gave you four,” he exclaimed.

I feel like I’m in a dream Dolores. Can you wake me up from this dream? #Westworldpic.twitter.com/tmjGQA2kq8 — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) September 13, 2018

ET’s Keltie Knight caught up with Westworld star Thandie Newton back in September where she called Paul’s addition to the cast “intriguing.”

"We have such strong actors on the show, and to have someone of his caliber... he's got such great energy," she said at the time. "I have no idea what character he's going to play, or anything. So it's very intriguing, too."

Before he gets started on his exciting new project, Paul is busy promoting his romantic thriller, Welcome Home. Paul and Ratajkowski star as a couple who go on an Italian getaway to reconnect, but discover their host has evil plans.

Despite the frightening nature of the flick, the pair had an amazing time shooting it in Italy.

“It was ridiculous. It was just such an incredible opportunity, incredible experience,” Paul said. “We didn't do any stage work, pretty much only shot here in this downtown Todi and it was just so beautiful.”

“We literally were eating gnocchi for lunch, it was like heaven on earth,” Ratajkowski, 27, added. “It was insane.”

Welcome Home hits theaters and On Demand Nov. 16, via Vertical Entertainment. The film is available exclusively on DIRECTV from Oct. 18 to Nov. 14.

