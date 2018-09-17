Thandie Newton is 100 percent here for Aaron Paul onWestworld.

"I haven't met him!" she told ET's Keltie Knight backstage at the 2018 Emmys on Monday in our one-on-one room. "I found out just a couple of days ago, [but I'm] really excited!"

The news was announced on Thursday, though details of who Paul will be playing, or how many episodes he'll appear in are being kept under wraps. Newton, too, hasn't quite figured out Paul's role in the series.

"We have such strong actors on the show, and to have someone of his caliber... he's got such great energy," she shared. "I have no idea what character he's going to play, or anything. So it's very intriguing, too."

Fans of the HBO series will remember Maeve's tragic death -- along with most of the other hosts -- in the season two finale. Newton will be returning for season three and bringing an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series with her.

"You'd think that I'd be a little bit prepared, but no, complete and utter shock," she said of her win over Alexis Bledel, Millie Bobby Brown, Ann Dowd, Lena Headey, Vanessa Kirby and Yvonne Strahovski. "Looking at the category I was in, I mean, the best supporting actress, a supporting woman, the empowerment in all those roles, the inspiration... I've been playing Maeve for two seasons now, and I kind of thought that season one, but after that, you know, the time was gone for awards. But here I am!"

"What I can't wait for is to go back on set and to be with everybody from Westworld, because I just know how proud they are tonight and how thrilled they are for me," Newton explained. "But I feel so thrilled for them because I could not have achieved any of it without the costume, the writing, the makeup, the production design, all the elements that go into the work that we do."

As for her stunning pink Brandon Maxwell ensemble, she said it was her young daughter, Nico, who gave the ensemble a big stamp of approval. "I sent little images to my 13-year-old, and she's very fashion savvy, so she actually said this is the one."

"My eldest daughter couldn't care less about what I dress up in, as long as I'm not naked like I am in the first season of Westworld," she cracked.

