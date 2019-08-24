It's official: A Breaking Bad movie is on its way!

After much speculation, Netflix announced on Saturday that it would be releasing El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, returning star Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman.

The movie will follow Pinkman in the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, and as he comes to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.

The first teaser trailer, which also dropped Saturday along with the release date, shows Skinny Pete, portrayed by Charles Baker, held in custody and telling authorities that he doesn't know where Pinkman is and wouldn't tell them if he knew.

The film is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

News about Gilligan working on a script broke in February, with multiple outlets reporting that a movie was on the way.

Last November, Walter White himself, Bryan Cranston, called in to the Dan Patrick Show to admit he had yet to read the script.

"There's a question whether or not we would even see Walter White in this movie," the actor revealed at the time. "I would absolutely [be in the movie], if Vince Gilligan asked me to do it. Sure, absolutely. He's a genius."

"It's a great story, and there's a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open," Cranston added. "This idea, from what I'm told, gets into those, at least a couple of the characters, who were not completed as far as their journey."

During the Breaking Bad 10th anniversary panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Gilligan hinted that "anything's possible" when asked about a potential follow-up movie. Looks like it's finally here.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will stream globally on Friday, Oct. 11.

