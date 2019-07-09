Fans of Jesse Pinkman and Walter White are not happy.



At the end of June, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston caused quite a stir among diehard fans of Breaking Bad when both posted a black-and-white photo of two donkeys along with the teasing caption, "Soon."



Then, last week, the former co-stars upped the ante by posting a photo of themselves together while walking through a shallow creek together. They captioned this second image, "Even sooner."



Naturally, all these teases had fans buzzing about the reported Breaking Bad movie possibly releasing a trailer, or some other exciting film or TV project pairing Cranston and Paul. However, on Tuesday, the duo took to Instagram to let the cat out of the bag – and fans weren’t exactly thrilled. It turns out they have started a Mezcal company together, Dos Hombres.

"Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York," a statement from the two actors, paired with a series of photos begins. "Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while - our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bullsh*t gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico. After that dinner we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads."



"So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be 'it,' something so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it," the statement continues. "It had to be perfect or we weren’t going to do it. We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal."

"It was on a dirt-road, in tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy sh*t it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres - two guys on a quest. It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it. Well, that’s our story. What’s yours? Go to Doshombres.com to get a bottle of your own. Follow us at @Doshombres and @Mezcal to hear more about Mezcal and Dos Hombres. — AP & BC," their statement concludes.



In no time, numerous posts emerged from fans who were disappointed by Paul and Cranston’s new venture. "Cranston and Paul #doshombres Tequila is money making d**k move if ever I saw one. #sellout," one irate fan wrote.

"I knew it was a collaboration but for f**king mezcal? Appropriate but still disappointing for fans. Damn you @BryanCranston and @aaronpaul_8," another user chimed in."Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston have sold us all a pack of lies and named it Dos Hombres," yet another fan wrote.



Although underwhelming, plenty of users on Twitter did admit that they’d be giving the Mezcal a try.



"I’m mad, but I’ll complain about while drinking Dos Hombres," a Breaking Bad fan shared.

