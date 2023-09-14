Aaron Rodgers is on the mend. The New York Jets quarterback is sharing a hopeful health update with his fans.

Rodgers, 39, took to his Instagram story on Thursday to share a snapshot from his hospital bed, where he's recovering after undergoing treatment for a torn Achilles tendon in his left leg.

"Surgery went great yesterday," Rodgers wrote. "Thank you for all the love and prayers and support."

In the photo, Rodgers is smiling while decked out in his hospital gown, while his injured foot is obscured by a block of text -- although bruising around his foot is still visible.

"And thanks for the [GOAT] Dr. ElAttrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery," Rodgers added.

Rodgers suffered the painful, season-ending injury amid his debut with the Jets on Monday, in a game against the Buffalo Bills, after he was sacked by Leonard Floy.

He first broke his silence about his injury on Wednesday, in a post to Instagram.

"Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon," Rodgers shared. "I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love."

"Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again," he added.

