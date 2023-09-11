News

Aaron Rodgers Leaves Jets' Opener Against Bills With Apparent Leg Injury

Elsa/Getty Images
By CBS News, CBS Sports
Published: 6:04 PM PDT, September 11, 2023

The 39-year-old was helped off the field by trainers after getting sacked during Monday's game.

Aaron Rodgers appeared to suffer an ankle injury during the Jets' first possession against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

The four-time NFL MVP, who was making his regular season debut with New York after a long career with the Green Bay Packers, was lifted only a few plays into the game after being sacked.

The 39-year-old was helped off the field by trainers and replaced by Zach Wilson. Rodgers was later carted off to the locker room.

The Jets say Rodgers is questionable to return with an ankle injury. He sustained the injury after being sacked by veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd on a first-and-10 with 11:40 remaining in the first quarter.

While it appeared at first that Rodgers was OK, he went back down to the turf while officials stopped play.

Check out what happened, here:

This is a developing story. 

-- Portions of this article were originally published by CBS News and CBS Sports.

