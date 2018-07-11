Abby Lee Miller Returning to 'Dance Moms' for Season 8 -- And Is Currently Casting Talent! (Exclusive)

Abby Lee Miler is returning to Dance Moms!

Following a few arduous years, the 51-year-old reality star will be making her comeback on the Lifetime series' upcoming eighth season, a source tells ET.

And it appears Miller is already leading casting development. According to a post on dancemomscasting.com, the dance instructor is looking for fresh new talent ages 7-12 to train and compete in her Abby Lee Dance Company and star on the show.

Miller revealed last March via Instagram that she was leaving the show, which she starred on as head coach since its debut in July 2011. Former Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke briefly replaced her for the second half of the series' seventh season.

