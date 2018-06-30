Abby Lee Miller Says She's 'On the Mend' After Second Surgery

Abby Lee Miller is "on the mend" following another spinal surgery.

The former Dance Moms star, who was preliminarily diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in April before undergoing emergency back surgery, took to Instagram on Saturday to give her fans an update after undergoing a second operation.

In a graphic photo of her back, Miller shows her stitches and scars and reveals she got 52 staples.

"After the 2nd surgery, My back is finally on the mend. I just wish the top section & bottom would hurry along too!" she captioned the shot. "I had 52 staples perfectly aligned and now a bunch of crazy stitches are holding my neck & lumbar region together! #abbyleemiller #abbylee #dancemoms @hoomanmelamedmd #aldc #aldcla #spjne #disc."

Earlier this month, the 51-year-old reality star revealed on her social media that she underwent another "quick little emergency surgery."

"After another 2 hour MRI this morning, the pros thought I needed one more quick little emergency surgery!" Miller captioned a picture of her arm in a hospital bed, complete with admission bracelets and an IV port. "Ugh! I’m in recovery now and texting so everything must be ok, just hiccups in my plans!"

She's also been documenting her chemotherapy treatment with her fans, yet staying as positive as she can.

Burkitt Lymphoma, which is a non-Hodgkin lymphoma, is a form of cancer that affects the lymphatic system and starts in antibody-producing B cells, which are part of the immune system. Miller's orthopedic spine surgeon, Dr. Hooman Melamed, previously told ET that “people who have been diagnosed with this have a good prognosis."

