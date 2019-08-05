ABC is addressing Bachelorcreator Mike Fleiss' future within the franchise following his personal drama.

Fleiss' estranged wife, Laura, was granted a restraining order against him last month after she accused him of threatening her and committing multiple acts of violence. Fleiss filed for divorce on July 10 and denied Laura's claims in his response to her court filing. "I have not hurt, attacked, or attempted to physically harm Laura or our child," he said in a document obtained by ET.

By the end of the month, however, Fleiss and his wife had reportedly settled their divorce, with her restraining order against him dropped.

"Mike has been involved in the franchise since the beginning," ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday. Warner Bros. previously revealed to ET that they were "looking into" the allegations against Fleiss.

"The charges have been dropped and from what we understand and were told, the situation was resolved amicably between the parties. So given that, it does not affect production on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette in any way that we know of," Burke added.

Host Chris Harrison previously opened up about the drama, revealing to ET's Lauren Zima on The Ringer's Bachelor Party podcast that Warner Horizon, the franchise's production company, had reached out to him about the situation.

"They have reached out to me and let me know they are aware of the situation and the allegations. They are taking them very seriously and looking into them," he shared. "Beyond that, I really don't have any comment, and it really wouldn't be right for me to have any comment beyond that right now. We will wait and see until any more facts come in, and I believe them, that they are taking it very seriously and looking into this."

ET learned last month that Fleiss was being investigated by police in Kauai, Hawaii, following Laura's claims. See more in the video below.

