Mike Fleiss is calling it quits with his wife, Laura.

The Bachelor creator filed for divorce from Laura in Los Angeles on Wednesday, ET confirms. The news comes five years after they tied the knot in a ceremony officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison.

Fleiss has a prenup, according to TMZ, and will pay Laura both child and spousal support. The outlet also reports that Fleiss has asked for joint legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old son.

The 55-year-old producer created The Bachelor in 2002; it'll air its 24th season in the fall. The show has gone on to produce multiple spinoffs, including The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Pad and Bachelor Winter Games. So far, three marriages have been spurred by The Bachelor, three by The Bachelorette, and three by Bachelor in Paradise. Three Bachelorette couples are currently engaged.

See more on the franchise in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ben Higgins Calls Out Jed Wyatt for 'Discrediting' the 'Bachelor' Franchise (Exclusive)

Why Ben Higgins Is 'Jealous' of Hannah Brown's 'Bachelorette' Season (Exclusive)

'Bachelorette' Frontrunner Jed Wyatt Speaks Out Following Girlfriend Drama

Related Gallery