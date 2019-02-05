ABC 'Interested' in a 'Lost' Reboot

Will ABC ever bring back Lost?

New ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke expressed a desire to revisit the island drama after a video compilation of past and present network shows played before a room of reporters Tuesday at the Television Critics Association press tour.

Because the video featured footage from classic ABC hits such as Lost, NYPD Blue (a sequel series is being eyed), The Ellen Show and Desperate Housewives, Burke was asked if it represented future plans at the network, more specifically, whether Lost was being bandied about for a revival or reboot of some sort.

"Yes, I would like that very much. That is a reboot I would be interested in seeing," Burke told reporters.

Later, Burke elaborated on her remarks onstage, telling reporters following her executive session that "it is literally, at this point, what I dream about when I go to bed at night."

"I have not spoken to [executive producers] Carlton [Cuse], J.J. [Abrams] or ABC Studios about it," she said, clarifying her earlier statements. "But I do often get asked the question, what show would I reboot, and often, my answer is Lost, sometimes Alias. Nothing to report yet. Maybe ever. But it would be a fun thing to have a conversation about."

While there are no firm plans in place for Lost 2.0 at the moment, Burke cautioned that there has to be a solid foundation in order for her to realistically consider rebooting or reviving beloved franchises for new audiences.

"I do [worry about there being too many reboots]. But look, they have to have a reason for standing on their own and have new stories to tell and aren't going backward, but going forward, I think they're valid," she said.

Lost ran for six seasons on ABC from 2004 to 2010, catapulting its large ensemble cast, led by Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly and Josh Holloway, to another stratosphere of stardom. The popular series followed the lives of plane crash survivors on a mysterious tropical island, after a commercial passenger jet from Oceanic Airlines crashes in the South Pacific.

Additional reporting by Jennifer Drysdale.

