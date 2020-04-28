Will Reeve is just like us in quarantine!

The ABC correspondent appeared on a live segment for Good Morning America on Tuesday, and was accidentally caught on camera further than the waist down, revealing that his work from home attire doesn't include pants. Like many in the industry, Reeve probably didn't give too much thought to dressing unprofessionally on the bottom, as he didn't think his waist or legs would be in the frame.

Fans who witnessed the hilarious moment began tweeting about it, tagging Reeve in their posts.

"I have ARRIVED," Reeve wrote on Twitter, in response to the reaction he received. "In the most hilariously mortifying way possible."

I have ARRIVED*



*in the most hilariously mortifying way possible https://t.co/2NQ85QEJVr — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

"Those are shorts I promise," he added in response to another viewer. "Man, the more I look at this the more thigh I see. Yikes."

😂🤦🏻‍♂️those are shorts I promise — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

Man the more I look at this the more thigh I see. Yikes. — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

Meanwhile, a number of celebrity guests have been making their own hilarious cameos on John Krasinski's Some Good News show that he created from the comfort of his home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest episode was a virtual potluck that featured everyone from Stanley Tucci to Guy Fieri and Martha Stewart. The former Office star even tapped Brad Pitt for a different episode, to give fans an epic update on the weather.

Watch below:

Brad Pitt Plays Weatherman on John Krasinski's 'Some Good News' Show This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

John Krasinski Recruits Stanley Tucci, Guy Fieri, Martha Stewart and More for 'Some Good News' Potluck

Brad Pitt Gives Weather Report on John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ Show

Where to Buy Face Masks Right Now -- Hanky Panky, Reformation, Michael Stars and More

Related Gallery