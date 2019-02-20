ACM Awards 2019: Here's the Complete List of Nominees!

Get ready, country music fans!

Reba McEntire is returning to host this year's ACM Awards on April 7 in Las Vegas, and on Wednesday, the complete list of nominees was announced.

Chris Stapleton and country duo Dan + Shay both had a very good showing, notching 6 nominations each, while Kacey Musgraves, hot on the heels of her GRAMMYs Best Album win, logged five nods of her own. Following close behind are Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osbourne, Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha, all with four nominations.

ETonline exclusively revealed the nominees' seven categories, including Album of the Year, Single of the Year and the New Artists of the Year. See below for the complete list of nominees.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley

LANCO

Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay

Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers / Matt Dragstrem

Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

Desperate Man – Eric Church

Producers: Jay Joyce / Arturo Buenahora Jr.

Record Label: EMI Records Nashville

From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb / Chris Stapleton

Record Label: Mercury Nashville

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

Producers: Ian Fitchuk / Daniel Tashian / Kacey Musgraves

Record Label: MCA Nashville

The Mountain – Dierks Bentley

Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randal Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr.

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Down to the Honky Tonk" – Jake Owen

Producer:Joey Moi

Record Label: Big Loud Records

"Heaven" – Kane Brown

Producer: Dann Huff / Polow Da Don

Record Label: RCA Nashville

"Meant To Be" – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent

Record Label: Warner Bros. Records

"Most People Are Good" – Luke Bryan

Producers: Jeff Stevens / Jody Stevens

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

"Tequila" – Dan + Shay

Producers:Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers

Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Break Up In The End" – Cole Swindell

Writers: Jessie Jo Dillon / Chase McGill / Jon Nite

Publishers: EMI April Music Inc. / Nite Writer Music (ASCAP) / Songs of

Universal, Inc. / Plum Nelly (BMI) / Big Music Machine (BMI)/ Big Ass Pile Of

Dimes Music (BMI)

"Broken Halos" – Chris Stapleton

Writers: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

Publishers: WB Music Corp./House of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox

Rights/Spirit Catalog Holdings, S.a.r.l. admin. by Spirit Two Nashville (ASCAP);

Straight Six Music (BMI)

"Meant To Be" – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

Writers: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha

Publishers: BMG Platinum Songs/Kiss Me If You Can Music (BMI) (all rights

administered by BMG Rights Management (US) LLC) Big Loud Mountain (BMI)

and T Hubb Publishing (BMI). All Rights Administered by Round Hill Works.

Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. on behalf of itself and Songs of the Corn and

Jack 10 Publishing. Universal Music – Brentwood Benson Publishing (ASCAP)

D Soul Music (ASCAP) (adm. at CapitolCMGPublishing.com)

"Space Cowboy" – Kacey Musgraves

Writers: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

Publishers: Smack Hits/Smack Songs, admin bvy Kobalt Music Group ltd.

(GMR); Universal Music Works/We Are Creative NBaSmack Hits/Smack Songs,

LLC, admin. by Kobalt Music Group Ltd. (GMR); Universal Music Works/We

Are Creative Nation/Jake and Mack Music, admin. by Universal Music Works;

Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./351 Music (BMI)

"Tequila" – Dan + Shay

Writers: Nicolle Galyon / Jordan Reynolds / Dan Smyers

Publishers:Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP), A Girl

Named Charlie (BMI) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Buckeye26

(ASCAP) / Jreynmusic (ASCAP)

"Yours" – Russell Dickerson

Writers: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling

Publishers: BMG Platinum Songs/Kailey's Dream / So Essential Tunes / Not Just

Another Song Publishing / Hillbilly Science and Research Publishing/Trailerlily

Music

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Babe" – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

Producer:Roger Hunt

Director: Anthony Mandler

"Burn Out" – Midland

Producer: Ben Skipworth

Director:TK McKamy / Cameron Duddy

"Burning Man" – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

Producer: Nate Eggert

Director: Wes Edwards

"Drunk Girl" – Chris Janson

Producer: Ben Skipworth

Director: Jeff Venable

"Shoot Me Straight" – Brothers Osborne

Producer: April Kimbrell

Director: Wes Edwards / Ryan Silver

"Tequila" – Dan + Shay

Producer: Christen Pinkston

Director: Patrick Tracy

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

Shane McAnally

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR



"Burning Man"– Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randal Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr.

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

"Drowns the Whiskey" – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

Producer: Michael Knox

Record Labels: Macon Music, LLC; Broken Bow Records; BBR Music Group;

BMG

"Everything’s Gonna Be Alright" – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney

Producers: Buddy Cannon / Kenny Chesney / David Lee Murphy

Record Label:Reviver Records

"Keeping Score" – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson

Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers

Record Label:Warner Music Nashville

"Meant To Be" – Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line

Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent

Record Label: Warner Bros. Records

The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards will air on CBS on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch below for the most emotional moments from last year's show.

