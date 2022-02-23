Some of the biggest stars in country music will take the stage at the 2022 ACM Awards!

Kelly Clarkson will perform a tribute to Dolly Parton, who is hosting the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. Clarkson, a five-time ACM Award nominee, first broke the news of her performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She previously performed at the ACMs in 2019, 2018, 2013, and 2007.

This news comes after Prime Video, the Academy of Country Music, and MRC announced earlier this week yet another group of country music superstars set to perform at the big event. Fans can expect performances by Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Chris Young, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, and Mitchell Tenpenny

Additionally, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Walker Hayes and Chris Stapleton, will also hit the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Song choices for the country stars have yet to be announced.

But that's not all! Parmalee and Blanco Brown will be joined by Brooke Eden for a performance of "Just the Way," while Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde will sing "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" during the show, and BRELAND will make his ACM Awards debut with a performance of "Praise The Lord."

More than 20 performances will be a part of this year's ceremony, with additional artists set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Chris Young leads this year's ACM nominations with seven nods, with Miranda Lambert and first-time nominee Hayes close behind with five each. Also of note, Blake Lively earned two nominations, her first nods at a music awards show, for producing and directing Taylor Swift's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)."

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Parton and co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, will stream live on Prime Video from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT:

ACMs 2021: See the Head-Turning High Couture and Country Casual Fashion This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

ACM Awards 2022 Nominees: Blake Lively Nabs Two Noms

2022 ACM Awards to Livestream on Amazon Prime Video

Thomas Rhett Shares What His Daughters Thought About His ACM Win