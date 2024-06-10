Actor Nick Pasqual has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his estranged girlfriend multiple times.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Pasqual, 34, has been charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present, and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent, according to a press release issued on May 29.

According to the announcement, the charges stem from a stabbing that took place at the Los Angeles home of Pasqual's estranged girlfriend's around 4:30 a.m. on May 23. He has been accused of breaking into the woman's home and stabbing her multiple times after she had recently filed a restraining order against him. She was later hospitalized with critical injuries, according to the press release.

Pasqual is alleged to have fled the scene and, per the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, was detained at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Texas. An arrest warrant was issued for $1,075,000. He faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison if convicted on these charges.

"My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident," Gascón said in a statement. "Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her. This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions."

While the estranged girlfriend was not named in the press release, a woman named Allie Shehorn recently filed for a temporary restraining order against Pasqual on behalf of herself and her friend, Christine White, which a judge signed on May 20, according to court documents obtained by ET. In Shehorn's request for the restraining order, the makeup artist accused Pasqual of multiple incidents of abuse, including allegedly raping and choking her in April.

Police later confirmed to ET that Pasqual had been arrested after officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on May 23, during which they found a female with stab wounds.

More than $112,000 has been raised through GoFundMe toward Shehorn's recovery. According to the fundraiser, Shehorn has undergone multiple surgeries and has since been moved out of the ICU. On June 9, the fundraiser's organizers shared an update to the page, noting she has been experiencing complications. "Things got real. Allie is doing her best to stay positive but the struggle is hard," the update read. "There are complications that we can not release to the public at this time. But she is feeling better and appreciates the love and support."

