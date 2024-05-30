Actor Nick Pasqual has been charged in the brutal stabbing of Allie Shehorn, a Hollywood makeup artist and Pasqual's alleged ex-girlfriend.

Shehorn has done makeup for hit projects like Rebel Moon: Part 1, Mean Girls, Babylon, and more. Pasqual appeared in Rebel Moon: Part 1, as well as How I Met Your Mother and Archive 81.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Shehorn had previously filed a restraining order against Pasqual days before the alleged attack.

Pasqual allegedly broke into Shehorn's home early in the morning on May 23 and stabbed her multiple times.

Nick Pasqual in a YouTube video from 2020. - YouTube

The District Attorney's office claims that Pasqual allegedly "fled the scene" and was detained at the U.S./Mexico border in Texas.

Pasqual has been charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present, and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child's parent. The maximum sentence for Pasqual's alleged crime would be life in prison.

"My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident," District Attorney Gascón said in a statement. "Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her. This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions."

Shehorn's friends spoke with local station KTLA about the alleged incident, claiming she was stabbed 20 to 30 times and has had three surgeries in the last three days amid her recovery.

Christie White, who calls herself Shehorn's "surrogate mother," was staying with Shehorn the night of the alleged attack.

"I found her and I had to go into the bedroom where it happened and see where it happened and that wasn't a pretty sight," White said.

Longtime friend, Emily MacDonald, said that Shehorn "has been in really good spirits," despite the gruesome ordeal.

Shehorn's friends set up a GoFundMe account to help cover her medical bills, which has already raised more than $90,000.

RELATED CONTENT: