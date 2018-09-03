Actors Defend 'Cosby Show' Star Geoffrey Owens After He's Seen Working at Grocery Store
Hollywood is certainly not all glitz and glamour, and stars aren't afraid to show it.
Many celebrities have taken to Twitter to defend Geoffrey Owens, who stared as Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show from 1985 to 1992, after multiple outlets showed he had been photographed by a customer bagging groceries at a Trader Joe's in New Jersey this past week.
Terry Crews tweeted, “I swept floors AFTER the @NFL. If need be, I’d do it again. Good honest work is nothing to be ashamed of.”
Justine Bateman expressed disappointment in people's reaction to the photo. "So, 26 years after one TV job, this guy looks differently (shock) and is earning an honest living at a Trader Joe’s. The people taking his picture and passing judgment are trash," she wrote in a tweet.
The Middle and Everybody Loves Raymond star Patricia Heaton also expressed her frustration. "Again, why is this news? When I worked on “Thirtysomething” I was also summarizing depositions to pay my rent. Why are you trying to humiliate this honorable, hardworking actor? Shame on you! #geoffreyowens - many great blessings are coming your way!" Heaton tweeted.
"I had been a working actor for years. Jobs stopped, as they do. I worked in retail. At a flower shop. I passed out flyers. It’s about the work. Work gives you pride and purpose. Your visibility as an actor never goes away. But the money sure does. #geoffreyowens," wrote Pamela Adlon, star and co-creator of Better Things on FX.
"Waitress, hostess, box office worker, nanny, receptionist, personal organizer. The norm for an artist is not being paid to do what we love, the norm is to HUSTLE and do whatever it takes to chase that dream. There is no shame in that—only pride. #ActorsWithDayJobs #laborday," wrote Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Vella Lovell.
The actors union, SAG-AFTRA, also shared their support, acknowledging the struggle many actors have to find work to support themselves and others.
"This #LaborDay, we honor #geoffreyowens and ALL of the hard-working actors who work 1, 2, 3 day jobs in order to pay the bills, take care of their families & still work to entertain us. #ActorsWithDayJobs, share yours loud and proud! We’re here for you!"
Read more star support below:
In addition to his The Cosby Show, Owens' credits include Divorce, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Elementary, Lucifer and Blue Bloods. He is also slated to appear in the drama Impossible Monsters later this year.
