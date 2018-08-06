Rebecca Bunch is getting some love.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has cast Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin for The CW comedy's fourth and final season, it was announced Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour.

Astin, who played Jesse in the first two Pitch Perfect films and last starred in Epix's Graves, will play a new love interest, Greg Serrano, for Rachel Bloom's Rebecca Bunch. Santino Fontana previously portrayed the character for 22 episodes.

Bloom told ET back in August 2017 that it was always the plan for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend to end after the fourth season, which will comprise 18 episodes.

"We've always imagined the series as four chapters. It's a finite story and so that deadline is coming to a close," she dished to our cameras at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

Bloom added that it's "awesome" to be able to have creative control over the length of her series.

"The good thing is we're not a ratings bonanza, so I don't think CW is going to be like, 'Please, do eight seasons!'" she explained. "I think we exist to tell a great story, and we exist for the critical acclaim. The critics are why we're still a show. And so I think they trust us to tell the story that we want to tell and it's great. I don't really think any TV show should go past six seasons."

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

