Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are 'Trying to Move Forward as a Couple' After Cheating Scandal, Source Says
How Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Navigating Cheating Alle…
Camila Mendes Reacts to Ending Her Chapter of ‘Riverdale’ (Exclu…
Khloé Kardashian Shares Son's Birth Amid Tristan Thompson Drama …
Queen Elizabeth's Dog Trainer Says Corgis Are 'Perceptive' and A…
'Riverdale' Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life in Prison for …
Johnny Depp Is Dating UK Lawyer Joelle Rich
‘Bachelorette’: Rachel Reacts to Internet Comparing Breakup With…
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Joke They're Proud '…
Khloé Kardashian Cries Over Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal in…
Khloé Kardashian Says She Was ‘Bamboozled’ by Tristan Cheating S…
Greyson Chance Calls Ellen DeGeneres an ‘Insanely Manipulative P…
Adam Levine Admits He 'Crossed the Line' While Addressing Cheati…
Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2022: Nia Long, Aunjanue…
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Split After 25 Years of M…
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: Harry and Meghan Join William, Kate a…
Meet the Hunks of Hallmark
Gwen Stefani Tears Up Over Heartfelt Performance on Season 22 Pr…
Madonna Tongue Kisses Friends During 64th Birthday Celebration i…
Adam Levine's cheating scandal and the public spectacle that followed really upset his wife, Behati Prinsloo, but a source tells ET the couple is looking to regain their focus.
A source tells ET, "Adam and Behati are trying to move past this situation and move forward together as a couple and parents." The source added, "Behati is upset about how everything was handled and the public aspect of it, but their goals is to be the best parents and work through things. Adam is committed to making things better with Behati."
The Maroon 5 frontman is also doing his best to get back to a sense of normalcy. The 43-year-old crooner will visit Las Vegas on Oct. 1 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and perform for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's "The Event" fundraiser. H.E.R., Maren Morris, John Mulaney and Pitbull are some of the other stars slated to attend.
Levine became embroiled in controversy earlier this week after Instagram model Sumner Stroh came forward with allegations that she had an affair with him "for about a year." Levine and Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant with their third child, tied the knot in July 2014.
The singer denied there was ever a physical relationship with Stroh, but admitted he used "poor judgement."
"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," Levine said in a statement. "I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."
Levine added that "in certain instances it became inappropriate."
The singer also said he takes full responsibility and is working to "remedy this" with his family.
A source also previously told ET that the singer felt ashamed of his actions.
"Adam wanted to speak out as soon as possible so that any stories didn't get out of hand,” the source told ET. “He wanted to confront everything head on and address things right away. He is embarrassed and recognizes that his actions were inappropriate.”
Another source previously told ET that the “Girls Like You” singer and his wife have had problems in their relationships, just like other couples. However, the singer is adamant that it will never happen again.
"Adam loves to get attention from women and crossed a boundary," the source said, "but he's telling Behati it will never happen again."
RELATED CONTENT:
Adam Levine to Perform at Fundraising Event Following Cheating Scandal
Adam Levine Said Monogamy Was 'Instinctively' Wrong in 2009 Interview
Adam Levine Is ‘Embarrassed’ Over ‘Inappropriate’ Actions
Adam Levine Loves Getting Attention From Women But Crossed a Boundary
Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo Together Amid Cheating Allegations
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline