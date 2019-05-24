The banter between Adam Levine and Blake Shelton is coming to an end on The Voice.

On Friday's Today show, Voice host Carson Daly announced that Levine would be exiting NBC's singing competition show after 16 seasons. "Adam is one of the original coaches that launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists that he worked so closely with," Daly told viewers. "Many viewers will miss his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton. He will always be a cherished member of the Voice family and of course we wish him nothing but the best."

As for who will be replacing the Maroon 5 frontman, Daly revealed that Shelton's girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, will be returning to the show. "I am happy to share that Gwen Stefani will be returning for season 17," he announced. "She met her current boyfriend, Blake Shelton, through the show. Excited to have her back."

After 16 seasons, @adamlevine has decided to leave @NBCTheVoice and @gwenstefani will take his place in the chair for season 17! pic.twitter.com/dpsb0qhqZu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 24, 2019

Levine won the first season of The Voice in 2011 with Javier Colon, and again in 2013 with Tessanne Chin as well as in 2015 with Jordan Smith.

Stefani was a coach on season nine and 12 of the show but has yet to win.

News of Levine's exit comes days after the season 16 finale of The Voice, where John Legend's contestant, Maelyn Jarmon, won. This week, Levine appeared sentimental on Twitter, sharing a photo of him, Shelton and Daly on The Voice set.

"A rare moment of tenderness. ❤️," he wrote.

A rare moment of tenderness. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z6fF7WKuWk — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) May 21, 2019

Last year, the 40-year-old singer opened up to ET about how much longer he planned to do The Voice. Here's what he had to say:

