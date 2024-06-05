Adam Levine is coming back to The Voice!

The Maroon 5 frontman -- who departed the NBC singing competition in 2019 after 16 seasons -- will be back for season 27, which will premiere in spring 2025.

Levine will join returning coaches John Legend and Michael Bublé -- who will make his coaching debut in season 26 later this year -- as well as first-time coach Kelsea Ballerini.

Though this will be her first season as an official, full-time coach, Ballerini has plenty of Voice experience. She hosted the since-discontinued "Comeback Stage" in season 15, served as Kelly Clarkson's celebrity mentor in season 16, and filled in for Clarkson during the talk show host's brief absence during season 20.

Kelsea Ballerini filled in for Kelly Clarkson during season 20 of The Voice. - Trae Patton/NBC

Levine was one of The Voice's original four coaches when the show premiered in April 2011, joining Blake Shelton, CeeLo Green and Christina Aguilera. He remained on the show for the 16 seasons -- winning season 1 with Javier Colon, season 5 with Tessanne Chin, and season 9 with Jordan Smith.

Adam Levine won the first season of The Voice with singer Javier Colon, and he'll return as a coach in season 27. - Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Before Levine's return, however, Gwen Stefani is making her Voice comeback in season 26, joining Bublé, Reba McEntire, and another first-time coach: Snoop Dogg.

ET spoke with McEntire ahead of the season 25 live shows, where she shared her reaction to next season's revamped coaching panel, saying she's "thrilled to pieces" about the new additions

"I know both of them, they're funny, they're great, they love music, they're easy to get along with, and we're gonna have a blast," McEntire told ET of Bublé and Snoop. "Gwen and I can't wait."

And while Legend will be taking a hiatus for season 26, using his time away to perform and travel overseas for the summer, he assured ET that he was excited to return in the future.

"It's exciting to incorporate some new people into The Voice family as well," he explained. "Having Snoop here, he's been here as a mentor before but having him as a coach I think is gonna be a lot of fun and it's gonna reinvigorate the show a bit. We've been around for 25 seasons and part of how we continue to stay fresh is introducing new coaches to The Voice family."

The Voice returns for season 26 later this year.

RELATED CONTENT: