Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé are already making an impression on The Voice.

On the heels of NBC's announcement that Snoop and Bublé are joining Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani on the coaching panel next season, ET caught up with the show's current coaches to get their reactions to the news.

For her part, McEntire says she's "thrilled to pieces."

"I know both of them, they're funny, they're great, they love music, they're easy to get along with, and we're gonna have a blast," McEntire told ET's Cassie DiLaura at Monday's live taping. "Gwen and I can't wait."

John Legend will be taking a hiatus from his role on the show, using his time away to perform and travel overseas for the summer. But he assures ET that he'll "be back" in his big red chair soon enough.

"It's exciting to incorporate some new people into The Voice family as well," he diplomatically shares. "Having Snoop here, he's been here as a mentor before but having him as a coach I think is gonna be a lot of fun and it's gonna reinvigorate the show a bit. We've been around for 25 seasons and part of how we continue to stay fresh is introducing new coaches to The Voice family."

He adds, "I'm excited for them and I'm excited that Gwen and Reba will be back too, because they're both wonderful coaches."

First-timers Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney -- of the country duo Dan + Shay -- said they're also open to a future return to the series.

"That's such a cool lineup," Smyers says of the season 26 panel. "Gwen, Reba's coming back, that's a squad right there. Maybe we can sneak in. We can be mentors or something."

When asked whether they have any words of wisdom for the new freshman coaches, Smyers balks.

"I got no wisdom. Those guys are seasoned pros, they're top of their game, they don't need our advice," he says. "But they're gonna have a blast. They're gonna kill it."

Mooney does have one word to the wise, though.

"Reba can hold her own in any room, I'll tell you what," he gushes. "She's gonna give all those guys a run for their money. And Gwen, you know, obviously they're friends, so it's gonna be a fun season to watch. I'm excited."

The upcoming season won't be the first go-round on The Voice for either the crooner or rapper. Bublé will be making his return to competition after a longer absence -- he was Blake Shelton's Battle Round advisor way back in season 3, alongside producer Scott Hendricks. Meanwhile, Snoop previously served as the season 20 mega mentor.

Meanwhile, it's a busy time for McEntire as she gears up to emcee and perform at the 2024 ACM Awards on Thursday. She's also working on a return to scripted TV with Happy's Place, which NBC recently picking up the series.

According to representatives for NBC and Universal Television, McEntire will star and act as executive producer for the multi-cam comedy that sees her character, Bobbie, inheriting her father's restaurant following his death. Things get interesting -- and presumably hilarious -- when she discovers that her business partner in the endeavor is a half-sister she never knew she had.

Hocus Pocus 2 star Belissa Escobedo stars as Bobbie's younger half-sister, Isabella, while Reba star Melissa Peterman reunites with McEntire as she plays Gabby, a bartender at Bobbie's newly-inherited restaurant. Happy's Place is also set to star Pablo Castelblanco and Tokala Black Elk.

"I'll be busy. I'll have weekends off," McEntire jokes to ET. "That's it."

She continues, "I'm so thrilled. The cast is wonderful. We're so excited, we shot the pilot and everybody said, you know, 'This is like a second season first episode instead of the pilot,' and that's the way I felt. Everybody gelled, everybody got along and the writing is wonderful, so I'm really happy. I'm so happy."

The Voice season 25 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

