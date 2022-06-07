Adam Sandler always has a story to tell. The 55-year-old comedian stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday and went into hilarious detail of how an incident in bed left him with a brutal eye wound.

“I had an accident, everybody,” Sandler said after Fallon pointed out his black eye and scab. “Everything's all right, but I wish it was a good story — it's pathetic.”

The Hustle star went on to explain that the hotel bed he was sleeping in was made too tightly, and at 4 a.m., he couldn't figure out why he was so uncomfortable. While acting out how he was wiggling around in the bed, Sandler explained that as he tried to kick the sheets out, he forgot his phone was on his lap and it flew up, hitting him directly in the face.

“I was bleeding terribly,” Sandler continued. “I mean, I thought it was pitch black in the room, and I feel wetness and I tricked myself. I go, ‘This is probably just thick tears’... I didn't want to get up, you know, because I was tired. And I was like, ‘Ah, we'll fix that later.’"

However, hours later, Sandler would get a glimpse at just how bad the injury was. "I woke up, it was horrible," he recalled. "It was bleeding all over, it was gushing still and there was blood on the bed and all that stuff. So I said, ‘I've got to get this fixed.’ So I went to the Apple store."

Sandler first debuted the black eye on Monday morning during an interview on Good Morning America. "There is nothing cool about this thing," he joked at the time. "It looks so cool. And I'm on the streets of New York, I see people going, 'Oh, OK. He likes to fight, that guy.' I'm like, 'It was a bed accident.'"

Ouch! Adam Sandler accidentally injured himself with a phone and some tucked-in bedsheets. 😳 https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4pic.twitter.com/cr3M8iwHbJ — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 6, 2022

This isn't the first injury Sandler has suffered in the past year. Earlier this month, the actor spoke to ET about filming Hustle alongside basketball superstars and how it led to him hurting himself.

"We had some of that going, but that's before I popped my groin," Sandler recalled of shooting hoops with his NBA pro co-stars while filming in Spain. "There was one night my groin couldn't take it anymore. Then I said, 'I guess I'm gonna have to watch these guys go.'"

Sandler told ET his injury was "so bad" and that even a year later he is "still limping around like a fool... it's horrible."

During his chat with Fallon on Monday, Sandler also detailed an unfortunate encounter with a seagull at a nude beach in Spain.

"I want to feel comfortable and confident," he explained of his attempt to embrace the nudity. "I stand up in the water. I take my bathing suit off, I'm still underwater. I'm kind of slowly working up the confidence."

As he was working up the confidence, Sandler said he had second thoughts, knowing someone would likely snap his picture. "There was a Spanish seagull nearby," he said, noting he was still looking for his swimsuit and was trying to keep his private parts underwater. Sandler joked that the seagulls saw him and thought his manhood was a "worm" or "McDonald's French fry" as three of them flew towards him.

For more with the comedian, check out the video below.

