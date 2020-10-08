Adam Sandler is paying tribute to the late Cameron Boyce in a special way. At the end of his Netflix movie, Hubie Halloween, Sandler shared a sweet message to Boyce over one year after his death. Boyce, who played Sandler's son in the Grown Ups franchise, died in July 2019 after suffering an epileptic seizure. He was 20.

Midway through the credits for Hubie Halloween, a photo of Boyce and Sandler's message to him popped up onscrenn.

"In loving memory of CAMERON BOYCE," the tribute read. "Gone way too soon and one of the kindest, coolest, funniest, and most talented kids we knew. You live on forever in our hearts and are truly missed every day."

In a Twitter post following Boyce's death, Sandler wrote that the late actor was "too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, more talented, and most decent kid around."

"Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world," Sandler wrote. "Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences."

Sandler most recently remembered Boyce in May, on what would have been the former Jessie star's 21st birthday.

"Happy birthday to Cameron. Would have been 21 years old. Such a great kid," Sandler wrote. "We all miss him a lot. Especially his incredible family."

