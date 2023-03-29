Adam Sandler Wants to Cast Shaquille O'Neal in Next 'Murder Mystery' Sequel (Exclusive)
Adam Sandler Clarifies His Comments on Almost Playing Ross on ‘F…
'John Wick: Chapter 4': Keanu Reeves and Cast Break Down Fight S…
Matt Damon Shares How He Feels About ‘Terrible Human Being’ Jimm…
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Inside the Multiple Love Triangles and…
Kelly Clarkson Announces Las Vegas Residency and New Divorce-Ins…
Jennifer Aniston Calls Out Adam Sandler Over Casual Look at ‘Mur…
Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon Taunt Each Other at ‘Air’ Premiere (…
Jeremy Renner Shares Update on Recovery While Walking on Assiste…
'The Bachelor' Finale: Zach Shallcross Gets Engaged Following No…
Orlando Bloom Gets Real About Katy Perry Relationship Challenge
Jeremy Renner Gets Emotional During First Interview Since Snow P…
'The Bachelor': Zach Leaves Gabi 'Blindsided' After They Break H…
Nick Cannon Addresses Claims He Gives His Children's Mothers a '…
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Chat …
Jodie Sweetin on Why It’s Important to Be an ‘Outspoken Ally’ to…
Brad Pitt Reveals Surprising Hobby He Shares With Daughter Shiloh
'Love Is Blind's Raven Shares How She Found Out SK Cheated on He…
Matt Damon’s Daughters Make Rare Public Appearance at ‘Air’ Prem…
Jennifer Aniston Asks Adam Sandler Why She’s His Favorite Co-Sta…
Adam Sandler knows who he wants to appear in a potential Murder Mystery 3. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the 56-year-old actor at the premiere for the second installment of the Netflix franchise, and he revealed that there's one person who could make him sign on for a third film.
"If Shaq's in it, I'm in it," Sandler told ET of Shaquille O'Neal. "I love Shaq and anytime he's near me, I'm happier."
The films take place in stunning destinations and Sandler promised that the next one would be no different if O'Neal signed on. "Next one, wherever Shaq says," he quipped.
If O'Neal isn't down for the film, Sandler is open to having another star step in for a role.
"Me and Aniston have a great time and whoever wants to get murdered, hang out for six, seven weeks, eight weeks somewhere, it's a good time," he said.
Sandler's Murder Mystery co-star, Jennifer Aniston, told ET that she's likewise down for a third movie, though she hasn't gotten to dream casting yet.
Murder Mystery 2 hits Netflix March 31.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler Set Record Straight on 'Friends' Role
Adam Sandler Compliments Wife Ahead of Milestone 20th Anniversary
Jennifer Aniston Rips Adam Sandler For Wearing Sweatshirt to Premiere
Related Gallery