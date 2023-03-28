A true friend gives you their honest opinion on your fashion choices, right? That's exactly what Jennifer Aniston did for her longtime pal and co-star, Adam Sandler, on the red carpet for their new Netflix film, Murder Mystery 2.

Aniston, ever the fashionista, was simply aghast when she saw Sandler on the carpet in a sweatshirt -- which, in the 50 First Date actor's defense is not out of the norm of his typical laid-back style.

"What the hell are you doing?! Aniston screamed while speaking to ET's Nischelle Turner. "I'm not standing next to him. Sweatpants."

When asked about the fashion choice, Sandler claimed Aniston encouraged it.

"You said it, you texted me, 'Please wear your sweatshirt,'" Sandler said.

"I said, 'Please don't wear your sweatshirt," Aniston, who dressed to impress in a hand-beaded gown, fired back.

Despite the back and forth between the pair, things were all good, as Sandler planted a cheek on his co-star's face after wrapping up an interview of his own.

Turning her attention off Sandler's fit and to the film, Aniston said she's all for a part three, should the pair's hit Murder Mystery franchise continue on.

"I'll take it," she said about a possible third film in the series. As for her casting wish list, Aniston told ET she hasn't thought that one out just yet.

The film sees Aniston and Sandler back to crack another case, as the couple, Nick and Audrey Spitz, find themselves at the center of an international investigation when a friend is abducted.

While fans clearly want more of the duo on screen, with the pair recently throwing out the idea of having Sandler's other frequent collaborator, Drew Barrymore, join them for a Three's Company remake, Aniston said it all depends on how well Murder Mystery 2 is received.

"It depends on how everybody responds to this film," Aniston said. "And if they enjoy themselves and had a good time, Netflix will hopefully say, 'Yep.'"

Murder Mystery 2 hits Netflix March 31.

