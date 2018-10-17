After more than 20 years, Adam Sandler has a new comedy special on the way!

The first trailer for the Netflix event, titled 100% Fresh, has been released, offering clips of the Saturday Night Live alum’s comedy routine at several venues, big and small, where he tries out new jokes. As it begins, the 52-year-old funnyman carefully carries his English bulldog, Meatball, onto a stage, where a doggy bed awaits him.

“Daddy’s gonna do some comedy,” Sandler then tells the pup after he's nestled in his bed. Viewers then get a taste of the special’s laid-back brand of comedy. The trailer also teases that Sandler has cooked up some new music for fans, with clips of him playing guitar. Along with such films as Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison, the comedian is known for his bizarrely endearing songs like “The Thanksgiving Song” and “The Chanukah Song.”

Also featured in the trailer are clips of Sandler’s mysterious New York City subway performance in February. Wearing a green hoodie, sunglasses and a heavy winter coat, he offered up some tunes showcasing his own strange wit. It turns out the stunt was part of the Netflix special.

The film is part of Sandler’s four-movie deal with Netflix, which was inked in 2014. He has since released The Ridiculous 6 with the streaming giant, and will soon be seen in Murder Mystery with Jennifer Aniston, with whom he made 2011’s Just Go With It.

In it, Sandler plays an NYC cop who takes his wife on a trip to Europe. The couple are somehow invited to a private family get together on the yacht of a prominent billionaire, who soon ends up dead. Sander and Aniston’s characters find themselves attempting to solve the crime in order to clear their names. Needless to say, Sander fans are in for plenty of new content from the comedian in the weeks and months ahead.

100% Fresh arrives on Netflix on Oct. 23.

Check out the trailer above.

