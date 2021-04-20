Addison Rae is setting the record straight after she was reportedly spotted with rapper, Jack Harlow, at the Triller Fight Club boxing match in Atlanta over the weekend.

Rae took to Twitter on Monday to clarify her relationship status, tweeting, "I'm single."

I’m single — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) April 19, 2021

The drama escalated when popular Instagram account, TikTok Room, posted what they believed was evidence that Rae was with the 23-year-old rapper at the boxing match. The account claimed that they spotted Rae's hand on the rapper in a series of photos shared from the event.

Shortly after rumors started swirling about the pair, the 20-year-old TikTok star's ex, Bryce Hall, took to Twitter posting a series of cryptic tweets.

"I'm about to explode man," he tweeted.

im about to explode man — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) April 19, 2021

Hall later added, "F--ing me, telling me u love me then sneaking around w/ someone else... that f--in hurts."

"I feel like such an idiot," the fellow TikTok star tweeted the next morning.

i feel like such an idiot — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) April 19, 2021

Hall never specified who he was tweeting about, but he was reportedly in attendance at the boxing match in Atlanta as well. The pair split last month after rumors that Hall cheated on Rae while on a trip to Vegas in February.

On March 23, the He's All That star spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about what went into creating her debut single, "Obsessed," and seemingly confirmed the breakup by referencing an "ex-boyfriend."

"So the night recording this... I was driving right before the studio, I had dropped off my ex-boyfriend, my boyfriend at the time," she shared. "I dropped him off at his house... He looked at me and was like, 'I'm obsessed with you.' And I was like, 'Me too.'"

Following Hall's Vegas trip last month, a YouTuber, KeemStar, claimed to have screenshots of a woman saying she hooked up with Hall during the trip. The same day, the social media star took to Twitter to deny the cheating allegations.

"I didn't cheat on Addison," the 21-year-old social media star tweeted.

I didn’t cheat on addison. — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 1, 2021

See the Kardashians grill Rae on her relationship with Kourtney Kardashian in the video below.

