Hello, it's Adele! The 32-year-old British singer made a rare appearance on Sunday night at an intimate Oscars after-party.

Several videos and photos have surfaced online of the chart topper wearing a fabulous lime green coat with feathered sleeves having fun with friends at the party.

In one video, the "Rolling in the Deep" songstress dances to Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule's hit "I'm Real" while holding a drink in her hand.

She also snapped a selfie with Judas and the Black Messiah actress Amber Chardae Robinson.

Amber Chardae Robinson/Instagram Stories

The GRAMMY winner was last seen publicly back in October when she hosted Saturday Night Live.

At the time she told fans that her "album's not finished."

