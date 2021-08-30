Adele Gets Down to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP': Watch
Adele knows how to get down! In a recent video shared by a fan account of the GRAMMY-winning singer, Adele is seen vibing to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit, WAP, while at LeBron James' surprise birthday party for his wife, Savannah. In the video, the singer is seen sitting near a performer at the party, moving and grooving while the song plays in the background.
Adele was one of many celebs in attendance during the big bash and was later seen leaving the event with her rumored boyfriend, Rich Paul, who just so happens to be the Los Angeles Lakers star's agent. The pair was first spotted at Game Five of the NBA Finals in Arizona last month, where they looked very much like a couple, an eyewitness told ET.
"They had their eyes on each other almost as much as they did on the game!" the eyewitness said at the time, noting that there wasn't any overt public displays of affection between the 33-year-old singer and 39-year-old sports agent.
"They were laughing and cheering and having a great time," the eyewitness continued. "They seemed very happy."
The GRAMMY winner has stayed out of the spotlight over the last few years, though she's rumored to be releasing new music soon. In a January interview for Grazia UK, Adele's friend, Alan Carr, teased what she's been working on.
"I've heard some tracks on it," he revealed of Adele's upcoming project. "Oh my gosh, it's so amazing. It's so amazing."
For more with the "amazing" singer, check out the video below.
