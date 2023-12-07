Adele Gets Emotional Talking About Rich Paul's Late Mother

Adele has a special connection with her partner, Rich Paul.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 35-year-old singer opens up about the connection she feels with the sports agent after reading his emotional memoir, Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds.

Lucky Me chronicles Paul's journey from growing up in a crime-ridden section of Cleveland, Ohio, in the '80s and '90s to becoming one of the world’s most powerful sports agents. In the memoir, Paul recalls some of the deep traumas of his early life, such as having a mother who struggled with drug addiction, having to routinely duck gunfire from warring neighbors, or run for his young life after winning a high-stakes dice game.

Adele became emotional as she spoke about reading his memoir and learning about his mother from his lens.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"Rich and I have always known everything about each other since the day we got together," the "Someone Like You" songstress says as she begins to cry. "It was very emotional reading about his mum, because obviously she’s not with us, so I’ve never met her. And she’s such a big part of Richard and the kids and the kids’ mum’s life and stuff like that. But I knew all about it. I’m getting a bit emotional. It was hard for him to write that."

The support in their relationship -- which has been going strong since 2021 -- doesn't stop on her end. Adele shares that though she doesn't listen to her own music, Rich is a fan.

"Rich does, it drives me insane," she said of the sports agent listening to her music. "And it's funny because in my car with my driver, he knows if my song comes on, he has to turn the radio, just turn it off. I don’t like it at all."

Funnily enough, neither she nor Rich can escape her music.

"Every time Richard travels, the airplanes always play my music, and we can’t work out if it's because they know that we are together, or if it's just what they do," she shares.

In October, Paul spoke to ET about Adele's "emotional" response to the book and the importance of supporting each other.

"I just really appreciate it. You know, I don't really get into my personal life, but yeah, you appreciate it," he told ET. "It's important to support those who support you. And we support each other, so it's great."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Adele's support only begins with Paul. The singer is set to wrap the second leg of her Weekends with Adele residency and -- in addition to her man -- has had some star power support during her run of shows.

"I remember one of my first shows I did, Shania Twain came," Adele tells THR. "Because she had a hat on, I walked straight past her and didn’t recognize her until afterwards someone sent me a video. Then I saw her at the GRAMMYs and we were talking about it. I’ve had lots of amazing people there."

However, Adele notes that there was one guest in particular that caused her to "shat myself the whole show."

"Gaga," she says of the pop superstar. "And I’ve spent a bit of time with her, but I rate her so hard. I was like, 'The show's terrible. It's rubbish. I'm singing terribly. I’m not funny. My dress is rubbish this week.' I was judging myself. And she’s not like that. But she made me really, really nervous."

She adds, "The only person I want to see it that hasn't yet is my mum. I'm going to wait -- I want her to see it at the end. Because I think she'll find it really emotional as well. I don’t get told who's coming. I only knew Gaga was coming. She came in disguise. Well, not in disguise, she just wasn't dressed up. It's like me, I've put sweatpants on [today]. But yeah, as long as people come and they enjoy it, that’s all that matters, really."

