Adele was overcome with emotion as she said "Hello" to an unexpected concertgoer. In fan-captured videos of Saturday's performance of her Weekends With Adele residency at The Colosseum in Las Vegas, the star is seen stopping in her tracks while singing "When We Were Young" after recognizing the doctor who delivered her son in the audience.

"Oh my god, Colin," she says, walking over to the man's seat to give him a hug. The 35-year-old singer quickly becomes teary as she explains, "Oh my god. This is my doctor that gave birth to my baby. I haven't seen you in years."

Then, Adele apologized to the crowd for stopping the song. "Will you sing it for me?" she asked. "That man delivered my baby."

After returning to the stage, Adele -- dressed as Morticia Addams for the Halloween holiday -- continued to collect herself as she addressed the doctor directly with a candid confession.

"I took a double look and he's here," she said, adding: "I'm desperate for another baby, Colin. Bloody hell! So maybe I'll give you a call."

Adele welcomed son Angelo, 11, in October 2012. She shares the child with her ex, Simon Konecki, though the couple split in 2019.

The GRAMMY winner has been linked to Klutch Sports Group founder Rich Paul since May 2021.

In September, in videos shared to social media by concertgoers in attendance, Adele appeared to imply that she and Paul may have gotten married in secret.

When one fan asked if she could marry Adele, the songstress joked, "You can't marry me, I'm straight, my love. And my husband's here tonight. He's here."

Adele has also taken things a step further by sharing the names that Paul would like for their future child -- when helping a fan pick a name for their baby. At the time, she said: "I really want to be a mom again soon."

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Earlier this month, in an appearance on CBS Mornings in support of his memoir, Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds, Paul played coy about the pair's official relationship status.

When asked by Gayle King about whether she should refer to Adele as "Mrs. Paul," he replied: "You can say whatever you want."

Stating that he doesn't care to divulge details about his personal life, Paul did admit that Adele has been doing well, and they have been good for each other.

"She's been great, I think she would agree that we def helped each other. I'm in a good space, we're in a good space. Happy. She's superb," he said. "She's been great for me, we've been great for each other."

Later, speaking with ET, Paul reiterated the sentiment, sharing how it feels to see his partner publicly support his work. "I just really appreciate it. You know, I don't really get into my personal life, but yeah, you appreciate it," he said, smiling. "It's important to support those who support you. And we support each other, so it's great."

RELATED CONTENT: