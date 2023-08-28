Adele has babies on the brain! The 35-year-old British chart topper recently helped out two of her fans during her Las Vegas residency show and revealed some personal information in the process.

In videos circulating on TikTok over the weekend, Adele approaches a fan at her show who asks the "Easy on Me" singer to help her pick a name for her future daughter.

"I really want to be a mom again soon, so every time I see a name I like, I write it down in my phone," Adele reveals to the fan.

Adele already shares 10-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

The fan notes that she is trying to decide between the names Parker or Spencer for her little girl, and Adele once again shares some personal intel, this time about her boyfriend, Rich Paul.

"I can't say Parker because Rich likes that name," Adele says before going with Spencer. She also notes that she likes the name Ray, and the woman is shocked, revealing that Ray is set to be her daughter's middle name.

Adele and Rich first went public with their romance in July 2021.

This isn't the first time Adele has helped an expectant fan out. Earlier this month, the "Rolling in the Deep" songstress broke down in tears after revealing that two of her fans were having a baby boy at an impromptu gender reveal during her show.

Adele is currently performing at her Las Vegas residency show, Weekends With Adele, at Caesar's Palace.

Back in August 2022, Adele spoke to Elle about the possibility of expanding her family, saying she "definitely" wanted to have more children in the future.

"I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music," Adele said at the time. "But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas... I wanna f**king nail it."

