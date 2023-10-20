Adele is announcing more dates for her Las Vegas residency, and she's doing so with a deep appreciation for how the residency has changed her life.

The "Skyfall" singer took to Instagram on Friday to announce new dates for her Weekends With Adele residency at the Colosseum in Las Vegas as well as share how much the residency has moved her to the point she's fallen back in love with performing live.

"This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have," the 35-year-old songstress said in a lengthy caption to a video montage showing highlights of her residency earlier this year. "I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget."

Adele went on to recall all the "hilarious, soulful and heartbreaking interactions" she's banked in her mind "for life."

"The looks on your faces, seeing you laugh and cry together singing your hearts out and hoarding bags of confetti," she continued. "All the simi dolls, friendship bracelets, flowers, facetime calls and flags. It’s crazy how joyful a show full of sad songs can be!!"

She went on to also say that she's "felt so much and learned so much" about herself and her fans. Adele added that the shows have "humanized everything I thought was scary." The residency, she says, has made her realize how much she enjoys being onstage and that she's "bloody good at it." It's also made her realize that being onstage is where she belongs.

Adele said tickets for Weekends With Adele, The Final Shows will go on sale beginning Oct. 26.

As she noted in her caption, it's been an eventful year in residency for Adele. She drew perhaps the biggest headline at her residency last month, when she was filmed walking through the audience talking with fans on the mic, and referring to longtime boyfriend Rich Paul as her husband.

As seen in videos shared to social media by concertgoers in attendance, she appeared to imply that she and the powerhouse sports agent may have taken things to the next level in secret.

When one fan asked if she could marry Adele, the songstress joked, "You can't marry me, I'm straight, my love. And my husband's here tonight. He's here."

