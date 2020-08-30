The Notting Hill Carnival is canceled this year -- but Adele is still celebrating! The singer raised eyebrows with a new Instagram pic on Sunday as she celebrated the weekend the annual event would have taken place, if not for the coronavirus pandemic, with a throwback pic to festivities past. The carnival is led each August by members of the British West Indian community in London's Notting Hill neighborhood.

"Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London 🇬🇧🇯🇲," Adele captioned the pic, in which she's sporting bantu knots, a Jamaican flag bikini and a yellow feathered headdress.

The GRAMMY winner has been sharing plenty of pics from quarantine, but fans are hoping she's also finding some inspiration for new music! Adele took to Instagram earlier this month to share her love for Glennon Doyle's book Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living.



"If you’re ready -- this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream," Adele captioned her post, praising the book. "I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life -- Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot!"



But of course, all fans wanted to know was when her new album was dropping -- with one pleading in the comments, "Adele where's the album?"



"I honestly have no idea," the 32-year-old singer admitted.

See more on Adele's quarantine pics and musical teases in the video below.

