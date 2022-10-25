Adidas and GAP Cut Ties With Kanye West Amid Controversies

Adidas has officially decided to end its partnership with Kanye "Ye" West. The sportswear company released a statement on Tuesday saying it "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," calling Kanye's recent comments, "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous."

The company said it has decided to "immediately" end its partnership with Ye "after a thorough review."

Adidas said Ye's comments violated the company’s "values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

Additionally, GAP also announced on Tuesday that the brand would no longer be working with Ye.

"In September, GAP announced ending its Yeezy GAP partnership. Our former partner's recent remarks and behavior further underscore why. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy GAP product from our stores and we have shut down YeezyGAP.Com," read the statement. "Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination."

The 45-year-old Yeezy designer has been in hot water in recent weeks for several controversies including his recent anti-Semitic remarks. Companies including Balenciaga and fashion magazine Vogue have cut ties with him and he has reportedly been dropped from Def Jam Records. CAA has also dropped Ye as a client.

Comments Ye made on the Drink Champs podcast on Oct. 16 led to #BoycottAdidas trending, putting more pressure on the company.

“I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?” Ye said at the time.

Many celebrities, including Ye's ex, Kim Kardashian, have spoken out condemning anti-Semitism in light of his recent rants. He also made headlines earlier this month for debuting his controversial "White Lives Matter" shirts at Paris Fashion Week.

Instagram

Also this week, The Chainsmokers announced that they would be removing their song with Ye from streaming sites. "Eight years ago we made a song saying we want to be like Kanye," the band shared on their Instagram Stories. "Back then this guy inspired us in so many ways with his music and vision. Even more recently he sampled our song, 'NYC,' which was so cool. But a lot has changed even since then. This is just not the same guy we loved and were inspired by which really saddens us. So we are removing our song off streaming sites because it no longer represents the views we once shared. I hope he gets his sh** together and stops with this hate rhetoric and bullying before it's too late. But we will not stand for this kind of behavior."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian and Her Sisters Condemn Anti-Semitism After Kanye West's Tirades This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Kanye West No Longer Represented by Agency Amid Anti-Semitic Comments

Kim, Khloe Kardashian Speak Out Amid Kanye's Anti-Semitic Remarks

Balenciaga Cuts Ties With Kanye West Amid Controversies

Related Gallery