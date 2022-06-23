Adrian Grenier is married! The Devil Wears Prada actor tied the knot with his longtime love, Jordan Roemmele, in an idyllic ceremony in Morocco. The pair both wore shades of white for the idyllic ceremony, which was set against a desert backdrop.

In new pics shared by People, Grenier and Roemmele are seen sharing a kiss as the actor is draped in a cream-colored shall, while his bride wears an off-white, sleeveless gown with ruffle details.

The romantic desert ceremony wasn't planned, however, with Grenier telling the outlet that couple decided to elope while on vacation with friends in the North African country.

"It wasn't planned," Grenier told People. "We eloped in the Atlas Mountains while on vacation with friends in Morocco."

The wedding was so spur-of-the-moment that the couple didn't even have rings, instead using string in their place.

"We embraced the serendipity of the moment and made the decision to tie the knot — literally, we didn't have rings so used string for rings," he added.

Another shot sees Roemmele holding up a bouquet of roses in one hand and gripping Grenier's hand with the other as the happy couple is showered with rose petals by their adoring guests.

"We were with a group of incredible friends, all of whom immediately rallied behind us and embraced the spontaneity of the moment," Grenier shared. "They put in so much love and effort to create a wedding from thin air."

Grenier's friend, musician RY X, stepped in to perform the ceremony, with the Click Bait actor sharing that he "got ordained on his cell phone at dinner."

"Good thing we had wifi," Grenier quipped, before sharing that RY X also sang for the couple during the wedding.

"We couldn't have planned a better wedding if we tried!" he added.

Grenier shared more photos of the ceremony on Instagram Thursday, as he looked back on he and Roemmele's love story and the journey they went on to get to the altar.

"I’ve always been romantic. Since I was born I had a pure vision of love. My essential core dreamed of one day being bonded with another. In fact, I declared to my mother at the mere age of 8, “Mom, I am a one-woman man!," he wrote alongside a photo slideshow of snaps from their big day.

He continued, "But like in any great love story I got off track. I was blinded and numb, lost in shadow. Afraid, cynical, surrounded by so many, but alone."

The Texas transplant spoke about his relationship with Roemmele in a May 2021 interview with Austin Life magazine. Discussing his move to the Austin-area farm where he now lives, Grenier told the magazine, his desire to share his new life with someone helped propel their relationship forward.

"When I decided I wanted to settle in Texas I knew I wanted a partner to live that experience with me, that’s where Jordan comes in. We have a long history, and I said, 'I’m in love, and if you are too, I want to build something together.' Thankfully, she was interested. We negotiated terms of the heart, and decided we were going to get some land," Grenier said at the time. "She’s going to school for acupuncture, so trying to build a house while we lived in a camper indefinitely was not going to work for her, so we ended up looking for a home – and fell in love with this place which is just far enough out of Austin for us to have the nature we were looking for, but still close enough for her to have access to school."

"It had great infrastructure but it wasn’t so nice and neat that we couldn’t put our imprint on it and make it our own. We’re bringing it back to life," Grenier added of their Texas home.

Grenier and Roemmele were first linked back in November 2017, and have not been shy about sharing their love with the world since their move to Austin, with both the 45-year-old actor and the 27-year-old wildlife enthusiast making appearances on each other's Instagram accounts in recent years.

For more on Grenier, check out the video below.

