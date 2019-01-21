Adriana Lima and Turkish Boyfriend Metin Hara Split

Looks like Adriana Lima is back on the market!

The Brazilian supermodel has called it quits with her Turkish writer beau, Metin Hara, after a year and a half of dating, People reports.

Lima, 37, and Hara, 36, were first romantically linked in July 2017 when they were spotted packing on the PDA aboard a yacht in Bodrum, Turkey.

According to Lima's social media, she met Hara a month earlier and even documented their first encounter via Instagram. "Happy to meet such a humble soul," she gushed at the time. "Planning on inspiring projects. Stay wild, stay free..."

Throughout their relationship, Hara shared plenty of pics of Lima to his own Instagram account. It appears the last post featuring the supermodel was posted in October. "True courage for a man is to love her scars," he captioned it.

ET has reached out to Lima's rep for comment.

News of the breakup comes just over a month after Lima emotionally walked in her last Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

"It's my 18th Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and throughout the years I thought that I would get more relaxed and less anxious," the model, who walked her first Victoria’s Secret runway in 1999, told ET backstage before hitting the runway. "But I'm still nervous and I'm still anxious about it. It doesn't go away."

In addition to her career, Lima also has a full-time job as the mother to two beautiful daughters, Valentina, 9, and Sienna, 6, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marko Jarić.

ET exclusively spoke with Lima in September 2017, where she explained how she's raising her daughters in a beauty-obsessed world, and whether they want to follow in her footsteps someday.

"I have one possible candidate [for modeling],” she teased. "I will not name her, because I don't know, she may change her mind and I don't want her to have pressure from everyone out there, OK? So, there is a possibility and whatever is her decision I will be right there, supportive."

