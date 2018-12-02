After nearly 20 years of rocking angel wings, Adriana Lima made her final walk down the runway during this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The 37-year-old supermodel received a standing ovation as she made her grand entrance during the show, which aired on Sunday, and was brought to tears as she blew a kiss to the audience while a montage of some of her past runway appearances played on screens for the crowd.

The moment was a poignant one, and it wasn't just Lima who was getting choked up over her big farewell appearance. Some of the model's biggest fans were filled with emotions as well, and took to Twitter to share their feelings.

"Still crying over Adriana Lima's final walk. Victoria's Secret will never be the same," Twitter user @LexiShurilla wrote, alongside kiss and heart emojis.

To the greatest angel of all time. We love you and are forever grateful for all of your hard and [dedicated] work," user @Lotus_8727 tweeted, along with a close-up screenshot of Lima getting emotional. "As you cry I cry, you have come a long way and I know this is not the end."

To the greatest angel of all time. We love you and are forever grateful for all of your hard and dedication work. As you cry I cry, you have come a long way and I know this is not the end.

Lima's work with Victoria's Secret clearly impacted a lot of people, and her departure left many in tears. Here are how a few of her other fans expressed their support, love and disappointment over her decision to hang up her wings.

ET caught up with Lima backstage at the show, where she said being part of this iconic runway was has been "a dream to me."

"It's my 18th Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and throughout the years I thought that I would get more relaxed and less anxious," the model, who walked her first Victoria’s Secret runway in 1999, told ET. "But I'm still nervous and I'm still anxious about it. It doesn't go away."

Aside from this being her final show with the lingerie brand, it was the first time that her children watched her strut her stuff.

"I missed one [show] because I gave birth to Valentina," Lima, who is also mother to daughter Sienna, 6, said. "My children will be here tonight. It's going to be the first time watching the show. I can't wait to see their reaction… I want to represent myself well under the eyes of my children. I hope I will make them happy."

For more on this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, check out the video below.

