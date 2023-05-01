Aerosmith Announces Farewell Tour as Founding Member Sits Out to Focus on 'Family and Health'
Aerosmith is gearing up for one final hurrah. The legendary rock band announced on Monday that it will be embarking on a farewell tour later this year, but with one of its founding members absent.
"It's not goodbye it's PEACE OUT!" the band said in a statement. "Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives."
The PEACE OUT tour kicks off Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 40-date North American tour, featuring support from The Black Crowes, will make stops in iconic arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago’s United Center, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and more before wrapping in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre on Jan. 26, 2024. A highlight of the tour will be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year’s Eve 2023.
Tickets will go on sale via TicketMaster on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. local venue time.
In a press release announcing the news, the band revealed that Joey Kramer will not be joining this tour run.
"While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health," a statement reads. "Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."
Alongside the announcement, Aerosmith released a star-studded video snippet in which the world watches in disbelief as the news of their final trek unfolds. In the end, comedian and fellow Boston native Bill Burr calls frontman Steven Tyler at "Aerosmith HQ" to confirm whether it's really the end of the road for the diamond-certified rock legends after more than 50 years together.
"It's true. All I can say is, peace out!" Tyler shouts. "And if you think we're joking, dream on."
See a full list of tour dates below.
AEROSMITH PEACE OUT™ 2023 TOUR DATES:
Sat Sep 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Wed Sep 06 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Tue Sep 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Mon Sep 18 – Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Thu Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sun Sep 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Wed Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Wed Oct 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Tue Oct 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Fri Oct 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
Mon Oct 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Thu Oct 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sun Oct 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wed Nov 01 – San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena
Sat Nov 04 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Tue Nov 07 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Fri Nov 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Mon Nov 13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Thu Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Nov 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Sat Nov 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Tue Nov 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 01 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Dec 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Thu Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
Sun Dec 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu Dec 28 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Sun Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Jan 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena
Sun Jan 07 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Wed Jan 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat Jan 13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
Tue Jan 16 – Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Fri Jan 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Jan 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Fri Jan 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
