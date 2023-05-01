Aerosmith is gearing up for one final hurrah. The legendary rock band announced on Monday that it will be embarking on a farewell tour later this year, but with one of its founding members absent.

"It's not goodbye it's PEACE OUT!" the band said in a statement. "Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives."

The PEACE OUT tour kicks off Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 40-date North American tour, featuring support from The Black Crowes, will make stops in iconic arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago’s United Center, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and more before wrapping in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre on Jan. 26, 2024. A highlight of the tour will be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year’s Eve 2023.

Tickets will go on sale via TicketMaster on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

In a press release announcing the news, the band revealed that Joey Kramer will not be joining this tour run.

"While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health," a statement reads. "Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

Alongside the announcement, Aerosmith released a star-studded video snippet in which the world watches in disbelief as the news of their final trek unfolds. In the end, comedian and fellow Boston native Bill Burr calls frontman Steven Tyler at "Aerosmith HQ" to confirm whether it's really the end of the road for the diamond-certified rock legends after more than 50 years together.

"It's true. All I can say is, peace out!" Tyler shouts. "And if you think we're joking, dream on."

See a full list of tour dates below.

AEROSMITH PEACE OUT™ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Wed Sep 06 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Tue Sep 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Mon Sep 18 – Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Thu Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sun Sep 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Wed Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wed Oct 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Oct 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

Mon Oct 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thu Oct 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sun Oct 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Nov 01 – San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena

Sat Nov 04 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tue Nov 07 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Nov 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon Nov 13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Thu Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sat Nov 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tue Nov 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Dec 01 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Dec 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Thu Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Sun Dec 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Dec 28 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sun Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Jan 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Sun Jan 07 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Wed Jan 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Jan 13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Tue Jan 16 – Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Fri Jan 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Jan 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Fri Jan 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

RELATED CONTENT:

Steven Tyler On His Legacy, New Documentary and 'American Idol' (EXCLUSIVE FULL INTERVIEW) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Named in Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Enters Rehab After Relapse

Rob Lowe Credits Steven Tyler for Encouraging His Sobriety

Steven Tyler Packs on PDA With Younger Girlfriend at Daughter Liv's 'Ad Astra' Premiere

Related Gallery