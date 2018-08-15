Another iconic act is taking their show to the Vegas Strip.

On Wednesday, Steven Tyler, along with the rest of Aerosmith, paid a visit to the Today show where they revealed that they plan to set up a residency at the new Park MGM's Park Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, in April 2019. The show is named Deuces Are Wild after their hit 1993 track.

“We decided to do Vegas,” Tyler excitedly announced on the daytime show, “Viva Las Aerosmith!”

“We wanna bring a show in there that we really can’t do when we’re on the road on a regular tour,” guitarist Joe Perry chimed in. “So we wanna bring a show that still has Aerosmith and all the guts of Aerosmith but has a whole other element to it that we’ve never been able to do before.”

The residency will feature “never-seen-before visuals and audio from recording sessions,” according to producer Giles Martin, who created the sounds for Cirque du Soleil’s The Beatles LOVE show in Vegas, via Variety.

The group’s drummer Joey Kramer also teased that the show will offer attendees a look at the evolution of the group.

“We’re gonna bring you into Aerosmith world,” he said. “The history behind our almost 50 years of being together and as soon as you walk into the Park Theater in Vegas, you’re gonna walk into Aerosmith world.”

We’re taking Sin City by storm with our Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency, opening April of 2019 at Park Theater at Park MGM! Citi presale begins Monday 8/20 at 10am PT before public on sale Friday 8/24 at 10am! For all dates, VIP info & to buy tickets: https://t.co/LVcDrPMcshpic.twitter.com/FDlTI8B56y — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) August 15, 2018

Aerosmith is the just the latest act to opt for a prestigious residency in the destination city after the likes of Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Blink 182, Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga and more.

Head here to see the residency’s dates, and check out more of Tyler in the clip below:

