We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you love the season of giving, you won’t want to miss out on AG’s Semi-Annual Sale. The company’s motto is to leave the world better than they found it, and with their long-term sustainability principles and dedication to long-lasting craft denim, buying jeans has never felt better. If AG’s reduced water footprint and solar-energy initiative weren’t enough, this year, to commemorate their 20th anniversary, AG has created a special collection to highlight the long and storied history of denim, and just launched their Semi-Annual Sale to boot.

The holiday season is all about traditions, and the Selvage Collection, made on original wooden looms, honors just that. It celebrates the original craftsmanship of vintage denim, all while boasting 35 unique styles from 12 of the world’s most-respected mills from six countries around the world. Each style tells a different story from the rich history of denim, like, the popular Tellis style, which uses the last fabric from the historic Cone White Oak Plan in Greensboro, North Carolina. You won’t want to miss out on the opportunity to wear a piece of fashion history.

But Selvage isn’t the only exciting thing going on at AG right now. Almost half their products are included in their Semi-Annual Sale. With up to 50% off, you won’t be able to resist buying a pair for yourself too. Plus, AG has a handy shipment schedule to ensure that all your gifts arrive before Christmas morning.

Below, check out a few of ET’s favorite styles that will have you embodying the holiday spirit in no time.

Tellis AG Tellis Enjoy a piece of denim history with this style from the Selvage collection, made from the last fabric from the Cone White Oak mill. $428 Buy Now

Pollock AG Pollock This vintage artisinal fabric from Shinohara displays denim-making traditions that have been used at this mill for generations with its unique dye and stitching. Not only that, but the heavyweight material adds an air of sophistication to even the most casual outfit. $258 Buy Now

Dylan AG Dylan This men's slim skinny jean will take any look to the next level. Made with denim from Thailand's Atlantic Mills, the fabric boasts a unique bold crosshatch, impressing even the most fashion-forward friend. $328 Buy Now

Phoebe Extended AG Phoebe Extended Crafted at the Kaihara Mill in Fukuyama, Japan, this Selvage collection piece is made with one of the industry's most sought after denim. The beautiful black-cast indigo color is only achieved with the mill's signature rope dying process, ensuring a perfect fade. $298 Buy Now

Alexxis Slim AG Alexxis Slim Produced on vintage looms from the 1950s, this denim is one of the world's finest denim. Plus, with a retro high rise waist and slim waist, this stretch Selvage Denim will have you feeling effortlessly fashionable. $298 Buy Now

Rory Jacket AG Rory Jacket Jeans aren’t the only thing that have us hyped this season. This spiced-rum motorcycle jacket is 100% leather and 100% cool. $695 $486 Buy Now

Ex-Boyfriend Slim AG Ex-Boyfriend Slim This slouchy boyfriend jean is as special as they come. The pair is perfectly washed down and faded to mimic a pair of genuine vintage jeans. $215 $150 Buy Now

Prima AG Prima This cigarette jean, made with the perfect amount of stretch, is a silhouette that never goes out of style. $225 $157 Buy Now

Locke Blazer AG Locke Blazer High fashion has never been so affordable as with this toasty brown corduroy blazer with suede detailing, perfect for a holiday night out. $448 $224 Buy Now

LB Shirt AG LB Shirt Every pair of jeans needs a great classic white tee, and this one is now available at an incredible price. $108 $54 Buy Now

Elias Shirt Jacket AG Elias Shirt Jacket Get warm this season with this unisex buffalo checked shirt jacket, guaranteed to make even the coldest days a little cozier. $198 $99 Buy Now

Chels Turtleneck AG Chels Turtleneck This slim-fit turtleneck takes even the most casual pair of jeans into a polished style. Plus, it comes in eight different colors, so you'll have plenty of choices for the cold weeks ahead. $138 Buy Now

Legging Ankle AG Legging Ankle Indulge in some extra holiday joy with this pair of festive jeans, all for under $100. $188 $94 Buy Now

Mari AG Mari Celebrate the season in this tumeric-hued pair of straight-fit corduroys, guaranteed to spice up your holidays. $215 $150 Buy Now

Farris Beanie AG Farris Beanie Protect yourself against the winter winds with this cozy cashmere-wool blend knit beanie. $78 $39 Buy Now

Scarlet Cami AG Scarlet Cami Kick up the luxury with this free-flowing satin cami, available in 6 seasonal hues from warm cream to icy winter blue. $149 $74 Buy Now

Mila AG Mila Show off your shape in these super high-rise skinny jeans. With added stretch, looking fabulous has never been more comfortable. $198 $99 Buy Now

Marshall AG Marshall Go from work to play in these tapered trousers, complete with moleskin brushed inside to keep you warm all night long. $198 $138 Buy Now

Arc Crew AG Arc Crew Keep things casual in this ultra-soft crewneck, made in AG's exclusive Essential Luxe Terry. $138 $96 Buy Now

