AG Jeans Introduces Selvage Collection During Semi-Annual Sale
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If you love the season of giving, you won’t want to miss out on AG’s Semi-Annual Sale. The company’s motto is to leave the world better than they found it, and with their long-term sustainability principles and dedication to long-lasting craft denim, buying jeans has never felt better. If AG’s reduced water footprint and solar-energy initiative weren’t enough, this year, to commemorate their 20th anniversary, AG has created a special collection to highlight the long and storied history of denim, and just launched their Semi-Annual Sale to boot.
The holiday season is all about traditions, and the Selvage Collection, made on original wooden looms, honors just that. It celebrates the original craftsmanship of vintage denim, all while boasting 35 unique styles from 12 of the world’s most-respected mills from six countries around the world. Each style tells a different story from the rich history of denim, like, the popular Tellis style, which uses the last fabric from the historic Cone White Oak Plan in Greensboro, North Carolina. You won’t want to miss out on the opportunity to wear a piece of fashion history.
But Selvage isn’t the only exciting thing going on at AG right now. Almost half their products are included in their Semi-Annual Sale. With up to 50% off, you won’t be able to resist buying a pair for yourself too. Plus, AG has a handy shipment schedule to ensure that all your gifts arrive before Christmas morning.
Below, check out a few of ET’s favorite styles that will have you embodying the holiday spirit in no time.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List