AG Jeans Introduces Selvage Collection During Semi-Annual Sale

By Charlotte Lewis‍
If you love the season of giving, you won’t want to miss out on AG’s Semi-Annual Sale. The company’s motto is to leave the world better than they found it, and with their long-term sustainability principles and dedication to long-lasting craft denim, buying jeans has never felt better. If AG’s reduced water footprint and solar-energy initiative weren’t enough, this year, to commemorate their 20th anniversary, AG has created a special collection to highlight the long and storied history of denim, and just launched their Semi-Annual Sale to boot. 

The holiday season is all about traditions, and the Selvage Collection, made on original wooden looms, honors just that. It celebrates the original craftsmanship of vintage denim, all while boasting 35 unique styles from 12 of the world’s most-respected mills from six countries around the world. Each style tells a different story from the rich history of denim, like, the popular Tellis style, which uses the last fabric from the historic Cone White Oak Plan in Greensboro, North Carolina. You won’t want to miss out on the opportunity to wear a piece of fashion history. 

But Selvage isn’t the only exciting thing going on at AG right now. Almost half their products are included in their Semi-Annual Sale. With up to 50% off, you won’t be able to resist buying a pair for yourself too. Plus, AG has a handy shipment schedule to ensure that all your gifts arrive before Christmas morning. 

Below, check out a few of ET’s favorite styles that will have you embodying the holiday spirit in no time.

Tellis
Tellis Jeans
Tellis
Enjoy a piece of denim history with this style from the Selvage collection, made from the last fabric from the Cone White Oak mill.
$428
Pollock
Pollock
Pollock
This vintage artisinal fabric from Shinohara displays denim-making traditions that have been used at this mill for generations with its unique dye and stitching. Not only that, but the heavyweight material adds an air of sophistication to even the most casual outfit. 
$258
Dylan
Dylan Jeans
Dylan
This men's slim skinny jean will take any look to the next level. Made with denim from Thailand's Atlantic Mills, the fabric boasts a unique bold crosshatch, impressing even the most fashion-forward friend.
$328
Phoebe Extended
Phoebe Extended
Phoebe Extended
Crafted at the Kaihara Mill in Fukuyama, Japan, this Selvage collection piece is made with one of the industry's most sought after denim. The beautiful black-cast indigo color is only achieved with the mill's signature rope dying process, ensuring a perfect fade. 
$298
Alexxis Slim
Alexxis Slim
Alexxis Slim
Produced on vintage looms from the 1950s, this denim is one of the world's finest denim. Plus, with a retro high rise waist and slim waist, this stretch Selvage Denim will have you feeling effortlessly fashionable.
$298
Rory Jacket
Rory Jacket
Rory Jacket
Jeans aren’t the only thing that have us hyped this season. This spiced-rum motorcycle jacket is 100% leather and 100% cool.
$695$486
Ex-Boyfriend Slim
Ex-Boyfriend Slim
Ex-Boyfriend Slim
This slouchy boyfriend jean is as special as they come. The pair is perfectly washed down and faded to mimic a pair of genuine vintage jeans.
$215$150
Prima
Prima Jean
Prima
This cigarette jean, made with the perfect amount of stretch, is a silhouette that never goes out of style.
$225$157
Locke Blazer
Locke Blazer
Locke Blazer
High fashion has never been so affordable as with this toasty brown corduroy blazer with suede detailing, perfect for a holiday night out. 
$448$224
LB Shirt
LB Shirt
LB Shirt
Every pair of jeans needs a great classic white tee, and this one is now available at an incredible price.
$108$54
Elias Shirt Jacket
Shirt Jacket
Elias Shirt Jacket
Get warm this season with this unisex buffalo checked shirt jacket, guaranteed to make even the coldest days a little cozier. 
$198$99
Farrah Skinny Ankle
Farrah Skinny Ankle
Farrah Skinny Ankle
Rock out your holiday look with this effortlessly distressed pair of cropped black jeans. 
$227$157
Chels Turtleneck
Turtleneck
Chels Turtleneck
This slim-fit turtleneck takes even the most casual pair of jeans into a polished style. Plus, it comes in eight different colors, so you'll have plenty of choices for the cold weeks ahead.
$138
Legging Ankle
Legging Ankle
Legging Ankle
Indulge in some extra holiday joy with this pair of festive jeans, all for under $100.
$188$94
Mari
Mari
Mari
Celebrate the season in this tumeric-hued pair of straight-fit corduroys, guaranteed to spice up your holidays.
$215$150
Farris Beanie
Farris Beanie
Farris Beanie
Protect yourself against the winter winds with this cozy cashmere-wool blend knit beanie.
$78$39
Scarlet Cami
Scarlet Cami
Scarlet Cami
Kick up the luxury with this free-flowing satin cami, available in 6 seasonal hues from warm cream to icy winter blue.
$149$74
Mila
Mila
Mila
Show off your shape in these super high-rise skinny jeans. With added stretch, looking fabulous has never been more comfortable.
$198$99
Marshall
Marshall
Marshall
Go from work to play in these tapered trousers, complete with moleskin brushed inside to keep you  warm all night long.
$198$138
Arc Crew
Arc Crew
Arc Crew
Keep things casual in this ultra-soft crewneck, made in AG's exclusive Essential Luxe Terry.
$138$96

 

