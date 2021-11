It's been Agatha all along! Everyone's favorite nosy neighbor Agnes-turned-powerful-witch Agatha is set to get her own WandaVision spinoff. During Disney+ Day, the streaming platform announced that Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness is getting her own Marvel Studios spinoff series, Agatha: House of Harkness, centered around her deliciously evil character.

“Marvel Studios' Agatha: House of Harkness, an Original Series, coming soon to #DisneyPlus,” Disney shared on Twitter alongside updates of several other Marvel series.

In October, ET caught up with the Emmy-nominated actress, who played coy about the series. "Anything can happen," she said in response to the reports. "All I can say is, I love Agatha and, as we know, anything can happen in Marvel. So who knows."

The show was described to Variety by sources as a dark comedy with WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer at the helm as the show's writer and executive producer.

In the WandaVision finale, viewers saw Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) trapping Agatha in Westview by using her powers to revert her to her Agnes persona. The show earned both Olsen and Hahn Emmy nominations for their standout parts.

Though WandaVision was a limited series, there's certainly been some fan interest in a potential second season of the show. ET spoke with star Paul Bettany, who played Vision, at the 2021 Emmy Awards last month about the potential for a second season.

"We're here for a limited series so I don't think so," Bettany said of a possible second season, but added that if the show were to come back, "I'm already in. If it's there, I'm in."

