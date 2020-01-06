The second season of America's Got Talent: The Champions kicked off Monday night, with a slew of past winners and runners-up from Got Talent spin-offs across the globe returning to the stage to show why they deserve another shot at victory.

The night also marked the premiere of judge Alesha Dixon -- who normally serves as a judge on Britain's Got Talent -- and the grand return of Heidi Klum. And tonight, the honor of giving out the Golden Buzzer was granted to Klum.

After a number of impressive and memorable performances, the highlight act of the evening, 13-year-old jazz singer Angelina Jordan, hit the stage and blew the roof off the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

The young songstress -- who previously won Norway's Got Talent in 2014 at the age of seven -- rocked a vibrant, colorful ensemble that gave off a fun, retro vibe while crooning a soulful cover of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody that absolutely stunned the judges.

"I feel like I am witnessing the birth of something really special, a star," Dixon said, in awe.

"I think this moment, this time on stage, this song, this performance, is going to change your life and your career forever," judge Howie Mandel chimed in.

"I've never heard that song in that version before," Simon Cowell shared. "Seriously, this was an amazing performance."

When it finally came around the Klum, the excited judge said she it was hard to sit back and listen to the other judges "jiberty jabberty" when all she wanted to do was stand up and slam the Golden Buzzer -- which is exactly what she did.

As confetti rained down on Jordan, the young singer was brought to tears while her family cried with joy in the audience and all the judges joined her on stage to give the jazz crooner a hug.

"I feel amazing," Jordan told host Terry Crews after getting the Golden Buzzer. "I don't have any words to describe how amazing it feels."

Jordan will now be moving on directly to the finals while the other contestants who performed and moved on after Monday night will have to battle it the next round of the competition.

Meanwhile, this special season of America's Got Talent was pre-recorded and shot before the recent drama surfaced regarding Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough's exit from the franchise and subsequent allegations of a toxic culture behind the scenes.

However, ET's Denny Directo caught up Klum last week and she gushed over returning to the franchise after her 2018 departure, and she had nothing but praise for the production and how she was welcomed back.

"It feels so good to be back and everyone has been so amazing," Klum said. "You know, there were welcome signs everywhere, the whole audience was chanting my name. I was like, 'Oh my God.' I was going beet red."

"It was just really sweet," she continued. "I didn't expect it for everyone to be this welcoming."

America's Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

