*Caution: Spoilers ahead*

America's Got Talent: The Champions crowned the ultimate champ Monday, at the end of the second night of the season's climactic finale.

Throughout the episode, all 12 of the finalists in competition performed once again, with some acts performing together and other contestants showing off their acts individually, before revealing the season's big winner.

With Christina Ramos, Darci Lynne Farmer, Preacher Lawson, Shin Lim and Kseniya Simonova all making it to the final five, the winner of the first-ever season of America's Got Talent: The Champions is...



… magician and AGT season 13 winner, Shin Lim!

Meanwhile, Farmer -- the 14-year-old ventriloquist opera singer and AGT season 12 winner -- came in 2nd, while Golden Buzzer earner and Ukrainian sand artist Simonova came in third.

ET's Denny Directo spoke with Lim before the finals taped, and the 27-year-old entertainer said it was "an honor" to be back on stage performing for the judges.

"At first I hesitated because, I definitely felt like I didn't have much time to rest or create anything new, but I was like, 'You know what? This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,'" said Lim, who just won his season of AGT in September. "So I was like, 'I got to do it.' When else can you be around such talented people?"



Before being named the winner, Lim took the stage on Monday and was joined by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero for a fun display of his close-up magic skills using his signature brand of theatrical card artistry.

When AGT: Championskicked off in early January, 50 breakout stars from an array of Got Talent shows from around the globe had been tapped to return to the stage to give it their all, once again, for the chance to be crowned the best of the best.

Over five weeks, the field was narrowed down to the Top 12 -- including two wild-card acts who were brought back from elimination by the judges -- and all the acts duked it out in the first night of the show's finals last Monday, giving the pool of voting superfans across the nation a chance to decide who should be named the ultimate AGT champ.

This season marked the big debut of the show's new host, Terry Crews, who will be taking over for Tyra Banks when AGT returns for its 14th season later this year.

And Crews isn't the only newcomer fans can expect when the show returns. Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough will be appearing behind the judges' table, taking over for outgoing judges Mel B and Heidi Klum.

Klum celebrated her final episode with a heartfelt message on Instagram, alongside a sweet snapshot of herself, Crews and fellow judges Simon Cowell, Mel B and Howie Mandel.

"I wanted to say THANK YOU and how amazing the past six years have been while working on America’s Got Talent… I love my fellow judges and our hosts and our AMAZING CREW It’s been such an incredible experience and I will miss ALL OF YOU very much!" Klum captioned the pic. "While I may not be sitting behind the judges desk any longer, I will be watching and voting from home!"

For a look at some of the greatest performances from this season of America's Got Talent: The Champions, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'AGT: Champions' Finals: The Judges Put Their Lives on the Line for Nerve-Racking Crossbow Stunt

'AGT: The Champions' Host Terry Crews Slams Golden Buzzer for Jaw-Dropping Sand Artist

'AGT: Champions': Inspirational Singer Kechi Breaks Down After Getting Golden Buzzer From Simon Cowell