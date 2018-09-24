America's Got Talent finalist Michael Ketterer will no longer be performing at Garth Brooks' upcoming concert.

The country star announced the news during his Inside Studio G Facebook Live show on Monday, sharing with fans that he had spoken to Ketterer following the 41-year-old singer's arrest on suspicion of domestic violence last week, and that the two had agreed "it was best" that Ketterer withdraw from the planned appearance at Brooks' upcoming Notre Dame Stadium concert on Oct. 20.

“Called him this weekend, we talked. We decided it was better that he not appear at Notre Dame and not perform there,” Brooks told his viewers. “That family will figure it out and find it within themselves, and of course the good lord, and figure it out. Michael Ketterer will not be at Notre Dame.”

ET confirmed that Ketterer was arrested on a felony charge for suspicion of domestic violence in Hollywood by the LAPD last Thursday, just one day after his fifth-place finish on the AGT season 13 finale. He was booked, but released early Friday morning after posting $50,000 bail.

According to TMZ, Ketterer was arrested after he got into a fight with his wife, Ivey, who allegedly had a visible red mark when cops arrived at their hotel room. Ketterer told the outlet that the whole thing was a "misunderstanding," and claimed that his wife told police she didn't want to press charges. ET has reached out to Ketterer's attorney for comment.

Ketterer and Brooks have been in contact since earlier in the AGT season, when judge Simon Cowell challenged the country star to pen an original song for the singer -- who is also a pediatric nurse and father of six. During last week's finale, Ketterer stunned the crowd with the collaboration, a ballad titled "Courage to Love."

"I cannot tell you how much I love you for what you did for this man," Cowell said after Ketterer's performance.

According to Brooks, his version of "Courage to Love" will be available next week to fans who have preordered his upcoming studio album.

"Here’s the deal: it’s a demo. It’s just something you write for somebody else. So it doesn’t even sound like me, it doesn’t sound like me at all," Brooks said of the song. "But we can fix this demo and get it out because the main thing is the song and its message."

