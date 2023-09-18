It was a live-action reunion years in the making, as Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker faced off against Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano in last week's episode of Ahsoka.

Appearing to Ahsoka in the World Between Worlds, Anakin said he was there to complete her training, as fans saw flashbacks to the pair's days as master and apprentice (with Barbie star Ariana Greenblatt appearing as a young Ahsoka), through the Clone Wars and towards Anakin's transformation into Darth Vader.

"It's really, really powerful for Ahsoka, to see her guard come down," Dawson says in ET's behind-the-scenes look at the Star Wars series. "We know her as a stoic, super-powerful, on top of it, warrior, and all of a sudden, she's Padawan again."

For Christensen, returning to the franchise for the second time -- after appearing in last year's Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries -- was as thrilling as ever, especially when he got the chance to bring some of the fans' favorite moments from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels to life.

"When I got the phone call to talk about being part of the Ahsoka project, I was thrilled," he shares in the clip.

Dawson and Christensen also reveal that they actually met in an acting class as teenagers, making this reunion -- the live-action reconnection of two characters whose bittersweet relationship has become beloved among fans -- even more special.

"To have that kind of history with him, it really was like seeing my old friend," Dawson marvels.

"It kind of blows your mind every time," Christensen agrees of returning to the franchise. "I just feel very grateful."

New episodes of Ahsoka premieres Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Disney+.

These interviews were conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 13, 2023.

